Edna E. Bailor
ANGELICA - Edna E. Bailor, 74, of West Main Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at her home.

Edna was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 25, 1945, the daughter of William and Cynthia (Brandes) Hecker, and was a lifelong area resident. Edna's accomplishments and work credits are very vast. She had worked for the former Sonyea Psychiatric Center, Monroe Games in Arcade, the restaurant business (including owning the (Good Friends Café) and catering, dog warden, as a 911 dispatcher for Allegany County, and working for MTS Inc. in Scio in New York State Critical Care.

Edna's devotion to the Angelica Rescue Squad was incredible. She sacrificed countless hours and time helping and responding to numerous calls. She helped teach CPR, was a staple at the Angelica Fairgrounds in the First Aid station, and was known to be called at home to come help a local resident in need with medical attention. She also loved animals, and her house plants.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald A. Bailor on June 9, 2019; her brother, Thomas Hecker in 1973; and her daughter, Wanda Schifelbine in 2007.

She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Harrington of Andover, Madeya (Michael) Wolf of Akron; her brothers, John "Skip" Hecker of Angelica, Art (Darlene) Hecker of Angelica; her step-daughter, Linda Little of SC; step-sons, Donald L. (Darcy) Bailor of Angelica, Dale (Cindy) Bailor of Angelica; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A family service will be held at a later date, along with a Angelica and Allegany County Fire Service.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Edna's request was to make donations to the charity of your own choice.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
