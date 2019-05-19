Home

Edward A. Mess Obituary
HORNELL - Edward A. Mess, 81, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at his home on Church Street Court.

Born in Hornell on March 28, 1938, he was a son of the late Stanley and Lucille (Robinson) Mess. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, William Mess; two half sisters, Virginia Weaver and Marilyn Speciale and one nephew, William Mess.
A resident of Hornell for most of his life, Ed was a graduate of Hornell High School and proudly served his country for three years with the United States Army.

His loving family includes one sister, Joyce Woodworth of Hornell; one sister-in-law, Jane Mess of Hornell; several nieces and nephews including, Jane Trescott, Daniel (Yvonne) Woodworth, Randall (Raissa) Woodworth, Jason (Stacy) Mess and Rebecca (Colin) Curran, all of Hornell; as well as several great nieces and great nephews.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Edward A. Mess.

There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in his memory at Rural Cemetery in Hornell at the convenience of his family.

Online condolences or remembrances of Ed are welcomed at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2019
