HORNELL - Edward A. Mess, 81, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (May 14, 2019) at his home on Church Street Court.
Born in Hornell on March 28, 1938, he was a son of the late Stanley and Lucille (Robinson) Mess. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, William Mess; two half sisters, Virginia Weaver and Marilyn Speciale and one nephew, William Mess.
A resident of Hornell for most of his life, Ed was a graduate of Hornell High School and proudly served his country for three years with the United States Army.
His loving family includes one sister, Joyce Woodworth of Hornell; one sister-in-law, Jane Mess of Hornell; several nieces and nephews including, Jane Trescott, Daniel (Yvonne) Woodworth, Randall (Raissa) Woodworth, Jason (Stacy) Mess and Rebecca (Colin) Curran, all of Hornell; as well as several great nieces and great nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Edward A. Mess.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in his memory at Rural Cemetery in Hornell at the convenience of his family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2019