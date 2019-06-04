|
|
AVOCA - Edward Charles Oliver, loving father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend passed away at his home on Monday (May 27, 2019) at the age of 77.
He grew up in Arkville, N.Y. and was predeceased by his parents Charles Oliver and Gladys (Davis) Oliver, and his former wife Bonnie (Oliver) Conroy.
After high school, he attended the NYS Ranger School at Wanakena and ultimately became a Land Surveyor, settling in Avoca, N.Y.
Known for his love of hunting, fishing, and the Adirondacks, he also owned and operated Oliver's Tree Farm in Avoca.
He is survived by his four children, Todd (Lisa), Jim (Toni), Matt (Candice) and Lisa Klem (James) and nine grandchildren.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Edward C. Oliver.
Ed never liked the idea of a formal funeral, so instead, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Avoca American Legion from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday (June 15, 2019). All friends and family are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the or the Avoca Fire and Ambulance. Given his love of the outdoors, the family would like to encourage friends to plant a tree in his remembrance.
Online condolences or remembrances of Edward are welcomed in the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
