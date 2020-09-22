HORNELL - Edward G. "Ed" Clancy Jr., 91, of 7355 North Main St. Ext., Hornell, died Sunday morning (Sept. 20, 2020) at St. James Hospital, following a short illness.
Born in Hornell on June 23, 1929, he was the son of Edward and Florence (Feeney) Clancy.
Ed grew up on Grand Street in Hornell and was a proud member of the "Bloody Fifth" ward. He was a graduate of the former St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1948).
Following high school graduation, Ed began working as a clerk for the former Erie Railroad. In 1950 he enlisted in The US Marine Corp. and saw active duty in Korea. He also had top security clearance in the Atomic Program. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
After serving with the Marines, Ed returned to the Hornell area and resumed his employment with the Erie Railroad and later the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail. While with the railroad, Ed received an award for having the least number of accidents. From 1965-1976 he resided in Binghamton, N.Y. and from 1976-1989 he lived in Altoona, Pa. He retired in 1989 as superintendent with over 40 years of service to the railroad.
Ed was a longtime member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church and in recent years he was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of Ann's Church. He was also a member and past commander of the Hornell American Legion, the Hornell VFW and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
For many years, Ed raised, bred and showed canaries and later tropical fish. He was a member of the International Canary & Finch Society. He enjoyed fishing, camping, reading and photography. He also loved gardening and especially enjoyed the time spent raising beautiful roses. A lifelong Frank Sinatra fan, Ed loved his family and the wonderful time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ed was married on May 15, 1954 to the former Mary Frances McKevitt, who died Dec. 28, 2006. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas (and his wife, Barbara) Clancy and John Leo Clancy; his grandson, CPL Donovan E. Clancy USMC; his niece, Pamela J. Clancy; his brothers-in-law, James O'Connor and Michael Murphy.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathleen Clancy of Johnson City, N.Y., Kelly (Arnie) Belz of Saegertown, Pa. and Kolleen (Robert) Dunn of Hornell; three sons, Edward G. Clancy III, James (Laura) Clancy of Altoona, Pa. and Kevin (Christina) Clancy of Ridgway, Pa.; one brother, Richard (Barbara) Clancy of Hornell; one sister, Mary Elizabeth O'Connor of Dansville; his sisters-in-law, Margaret Clancy of Hornell and Janice Murphy of Elmira; 12 grandchildren, James, Sarah, Emily, Nathan, Travis, Tyler, Trevor, Donovan (deceased), Casey, Shannon, Dylan, Jacob and Elijah; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
The family of Edward G. "Ed" Clancy Jr. will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., where USMC Military Services will be conducted at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial at the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Ed's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Alumni Association, PO Box 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
In recognition of Ed's service to his country during the Korean Conflict, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
