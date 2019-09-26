|
|
BOLIVAR - Edward H. Wyckoff Jr., 62, of 102 Friendship Street passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home following a long illness.
He was born December 7, 1956 in Wellsville, the son of Edward H. and Esther (Jackson) Wyckoff Sr. On May 23, 1981 in Alma he married Karen Evingham, who survives.
Ed was raised in Petrolia and attended Scio Central School. He was employed for many years by the Village of Wellsville. He was a life member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, and the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He enjoyed Go-Kart racing at Allegany Memorial Raceway in Allentown, hunting, fishing, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, softball, and playing Santa for his family members.
He is survived in addition to his wife by a son, Daniel (Angie) Wyckoff of Corning, a daughter, Laceanne Wyckoff of Bolivar, two grandchildren, Kayla and Cooper Wyckoff, and a grandchild on the way, his mother, Esther Moultrup of Scio, three sisters, Betty (Rick) Moultrup of Allentown, Patricia (Robert) Stannard of Scio, and Virginia Elliott of Wellsville, a brother, Jason (Ashley) Moultrup of Belfast, a brother-in-law, Bruce Guinnip of Scio, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his father, by a sister, Dorothy Guinnip, his step-father, Norman Moultrup, and his devoted canine companion, Oddball.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, September, 29, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State Street in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Glen Layfield presiding. Please consider memorial donations to the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, 460 Main Street, Bolivar, NY 14715. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019