Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wyckoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward H. Wyckoff Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward H. Wyckoff Jr. Obituary
BOLIVAR - Edward H. Wyckoff Jr., 62, of 102 Friendship Street passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home following a long illness.

He was born December 7, 1956 in Wellsville, the son of Edward H. and Esther (Jackson) Wyckoff Sr. On May 23, 1981 in Alma he married Karen Evingham, who survives.

Ed was raised in Petrolia and attended Scio Central School. He was employed for many years by the Village of Wellsville. He was a life member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, and the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He enjoyed Go-Kart racing at Allegany Memorial Raceway in Allentown, hunting, fishing, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, softball, and playing Santa for his family members.

He is survived in addition to his wife by a son, Daniel (Angie) Wyckoff of Corning, a daughter, Laceanne Wyckoff of Bolivar, two grandchildren, Kayla and Cooper Wyckoff, and a grandchild on the way, his mother, Esther Moultrup of Scio, three sisters, Betty (Rick) Moultrup of Allentown, Patricia (Robert) Stannard of Scio, and Virginia Elliott of Wellsville, a brother, Jason (Ashley) Moultrup of Belfast, a brother-in-law, Bruce Guinnip of Scio, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in addition to his father, by a sister, Dorothy Guinnip, his step-father, Norman Moultrup, and his devoted canine companion, Oddball.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, September, 29, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State Street in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Glen Layfield presiding. Please consider memorial donations to the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, 460 Main Street, Bolivar, NY 14715. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now