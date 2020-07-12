1/
Edward J. Elsenheimer
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
GASPORT - Edward J. Elsenheimer, 90, died July 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1929 in Cohocton, N.Y., a son of the late Jesse and Florence (Gellien) Elsenheimer.

He was a member of the Covenant United Church of Christ in Gasport, and also St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Perkinsville N.Y. He and his brothers owned and operated Elsenheimer & Kill Builders in Gasport from 1952-1978 and sold Prudential Life Insurance. He was a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star #153 and the Gasport Lodge #787 F.&A.M. helping with their fly in breakfasts.

Predeceased by brothers, Robert and Harold; sisters, Bonita and Dorothy.

Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Evelyn; children, Irene Florence (Peter) Fadden of Walworth, Shirley (Douglas) White of Buffalo, Rev. Dr. Theodore Edward (Rev. Dr. Nancy) Elsenheimer of W. Columbia, S.C., Donna (Rev. David) Mills of Silver Creek, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jesse Elsenheimer, Donald "Joe" (Eleanor) Elsenheimer; sister-in-law, Joyce Elsenheimer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

His Masonic Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on the steps of the Covenant United Church of Christ, 4449 Main St. Gasport NY 14067. A private, intimate family service will be held at 3 p.m. inside the church. Please remember to wear a mask and bring a chair.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sherrie Bream Funeral Home, Gasport.

Memorials to Church World Services, P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, ID 46515.

To share a special memory of Ed please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Covenant United Church of Christ
JUL
18
Service
03:00 PM
Covenant United Church of Christ
