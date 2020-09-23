1/1
Edward John Wise
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANSVILLE - Edward John Wise, 84, passed away following a brief illness Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Dansville.

Ed was born in Lorraine, N.Y. on Nov. 9, 1935; the son of the late Raymond and Kate (Macklin) Wise. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Shelmidine Curtiss and Nellie Wise. He graduated from Morrisville State College, and was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Shirley O'Herron Wise.

Ed worked his entire career in the Real Estate Department at NYSEG, retiring in 1994. He was a member and officer of the Dansville Exchange Club, and was secretary of the NYSEG Union. He was a real Renaissance man who enjoyed golfing, gardening, baking, hunting, fishing, woodworking, all sports, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was proud of his first ever hole-in-one in January, and was famous for his homemade bread and cinnamon rolls; along with bounty from his garden, he loved to share these with his friends and family. Whether morning coffees in town with the guys, or enjoying "Tea Time" with his wife and friends while wintering in Florida, Ed loved to be around the people he cared about.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Katie (Frank) Cassetta, Lauri (Kevin) Bernstein, John (Wendi Hammond) Wise, Shelly (Marcy Fenton) Wise; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Nick) Terranova, Kelsey (Joe Schultz) Cassetta, Erinn (Brian) Duprey, Sean (Jenn) Bernstein, Bethany (Ryan Harvey) Wise, Thomas Wise; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church in Dansville will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville. Online memorials may be shared at HindleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), or by check to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington DC 20090-6749.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hindle Funeral Home
271 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
585-335-5670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hindle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved