DANSVILLE - Edward John Wise, 84, passed away following a brief illness Saturday night, Sept. 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Dansville.
Ed was born in Lorraine, N.Y. on Nov. 9, 1935; the son of the late Raymond and Kate (Macklin) Wise. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Shelmidine Curtiss and Nellie Wise. He graduated from Morrisville State College, and was married for 63 years to the love of his life, Shirley O'Herron Wise.
Ed worked his entire career in the Real Estate Department at NYSEG, retiring in 1994. He was a member and officer of the Dansville Exchange Club, and was secretary of the NYSEG Union. He was a real Renaissance man who enjoyed golfing, gardening, baking, hunting, fishing, woodworking, all sports, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He was proud of his first ever hole-in-one in January, and was famous for his homemade bread and cinnamon rolls; along with bounty from his garden, he loved to share these with his friends and family. Whether morning coffees in town with the guys, or enjoying "Tea Time" with his wife and friends while wintering in Florida, Ed loved to be around the people he cared about.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Katie (Frank) Cassetta, Lauri (Kevin) Bernstein, John (Wendi Hammond) Wise, Shelly (Marcy Fenton) Wise; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Nick) Terranova, Kelsey (Joe Schultz) Cassetta, Erinn (Brian) Duprey, Sean (Jenn) Bernstein, Bethany (Ryan Harvey) Wise, Thomas Wise; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church in Dansville will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville. Online memorials may be shared at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Feeding America (feedingamerica.org
), or by check to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington DC 20090-6749.