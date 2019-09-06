|
ANDOVER - Edward T. Wilson, Sr., 89, entered the presence of his Savior on Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Wilson was born on May 12, 1930 on Staten Island, New York City, to Charles, Sr. and Helen (Butler) Wilson. He was a 1949 graduate of Ralph R. McKee Vocational and Technical High School on Staten Island. On June 4, 1955, in Wellsboro, Pa., he married Phyllis J. Burger, who predeceased him on Sept. 29, 2012.
After high school, Ed served in the United States Army and held several civilian positions before meeting Phyllis in Rochester. Several years after Ed and Phyllis were married, they moved to Andover and ultimately moved to the family farm.
Ed worked at Air Preheater and when the children were older he went back to school to get his Associate's Degree from Alfred State College in 1970. He then worked at Dresser Rand as an engineer until his retirement in 1992.
Ed is survived by his four children, Edward (Nancy) Wilson, Jr. and Eric (Beatrice) Wilson, both of Wellsville, Scott (Debra) Wilson of Honeoye Falls, and Berneata (Richard) Bargar of Latham; his eleven grandchildren, Margaret Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Grace Wilson, Emma (Zack Sisson) Wilson, Jill Wilson, Steven Wilson, Nicole (Benjamin) Gifford, Lana (Justin Yager) Hoskins, Richard (Coleen) Koss, Brian Bargar and Rachel Bargar; five great grandchildren, Xander Gifford, Phoenix Gifford, Nova Hoskins, Ivy Hoskins and Johnathan Koss; and several nieces, nephews, and their families including a niece very active in his life, Connie (Randy) Belmont of Andover.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, he was predeceased by an infant grandson, Shawn Wilson; a brother, Charles Wilson, Jr., ; and his special friend, Marion Hollen.
Ed was a member of the Andover United Methodist Church until its close when he started attending the Andover Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Andover Lions Club where he served as past-president, the Andover American Legion where he served as past-commander, the Wellsville VFW, the Andover Fire Department and the Andover Golden Agers. He also belonged to WASPS (Wellsville Area Small Plane Society).
Other than his family, his greatest joy in life was to work around his property and tinker with his machines, including tractors and lawn mowers. Once asked why he had so many lawn mowers he replied, "They need me." In recent years, he found joy in spending time with Marion.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christian Mattison of the Andover Presbyterian Church officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Allegany County ARC, 240 O'Connor Street, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019