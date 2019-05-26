Home

Avoca Funeral Home
22 N Main St
Avoca, NY 14809
(607) 566-2300
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Avoca Funeral Home
22 N Main St
Avoca, NY 14809
Eldon "Tim" Bellinger

Eldon "Tim" Bellinger Obituary
AVOCA - Eldon "Tim" Bellinger, born on June 16, 1921 in Avoca, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Tim was predeceased by his wife, Helen; a daughter, Judy; his sister, Ethel; and his brother, Alton.

He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Bellinger of Naples, Fla. and Jineen Gay of Avoca; one grandson, Jim (Fonda) Gay; two great-granddaughters, Brittany Gardiner and Jolien Gay; one great-great-granddaughter, Juliet Rose; as well as his niece, Barbara Stanton.

Tim worked for W.W. Babcock Ladder in Bath for 46 years, retiring at age 76. He was also a member of the Avoca Fire Department for 15 years.

He was known to be a hard worker and kept his lawn precise and his car immaculate. He lived a long and fulfilled life enjoying his freedom and family.

The Avoca Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eldon "Tim" Bellinger.

Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of his family at the Howard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Avoca Hose Company #1, 7 Chase St., Avoca, N.Y. 14809.

Online condolences or remembrances of Tim are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2019
