Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Wellsville, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Wellsville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Wesche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor R. Wesche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor R. Wesche Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Eleanor R. Wesche, 96, of Wellsville, N.Y., died Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) in her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 17, 1923, at home in the Town of Pomfret, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Florence Piehl Sprague. On June 5, 1943, in Dunkirk, she married Ernest A. Wesche, who predeceased her on July 28, 2003.

Eleanor had so many talents, from being an excellent cook, crocheting, sewing, and carpentry. In 1946, Eleanor and her husband Ernest bought a broken house and over the years made it into the beautiful home it is today. This is where she raised her family and took pride in the homestead. She enjoyed mowing the lawn with the John Deere tractor and would take rides in the golf cart through the woods which she loved so much. She enjoyed watching and caring for the birds and collected bird statues of different types. She crocheted a beautiful American flag.

Eleanor's strong faith, hard work, and knowledge gave inspiration to her children. If she didn't know how to do something, she would figure it out.

She was a member of First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville. Surviving are four children, Thomas (Arlene) Wesche of Wellsville, Denny (Tina) Wesche of Colorado Springs, Colo., Donna (Wayne) Gloff of Castile, and William Wesche of Wellsville; a son-in-law, James Mickle of Wellsville; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Wesche of Wellsville; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Mickle on May 30, 2004; a son, Lanny E. Wesche on March 2, 2019; two brothers, Maurice Sprague and Perry Sprague; and a sister, Marilyn Farnham.

Friends may call at First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 3-5 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 5 p.m. The Rev. William Willson will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.

Memorials may be made to HomeCare and Hospice, First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wellsville, or the Audubon Society at www.audubon.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now