GENESEE, Pa. - Elizabeth Anne Bricker, 78, passed away on September 19, 2017.
She was a longtime resident of Genesee, where she maintained a farm with her mother Marion Bricker. For the last 45 years, they also maintained a dual residence in Northridge, California. Elizabeth received her primary education in Genesee. After High School, Elizabeth attended Immaculata University where she received her Bachelor's degree, she then pursued her law degree from Fordham University. In California, Elizabeth was an attorney for the Veteran's Administration in Los Angeles.
She predeceased by her father, William; her brother, John William; and uncles, August "Gus" and Angelo. She is survived by her aunt, Josephine Basile, and eight cousins.
She will be remembered on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the 9 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Genesee. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney, Pa. Please consider memorial donations to the Sacred Heart Church in Genesee. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 28, 2019