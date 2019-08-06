|
HORNELL/CORTLAND, N.Y. - Elizabeth J. "Betty " Gangemi, 93, currently residing in Cortland, N.Y., previously of Hornell, N.Y. passed away early Sunday morning (Aug. 4, 2019) at the Cortland Park Nursing Facility in Cortland.
She was born in Wayne, N.Y., on March 31, 1926 to Robert and Estella (Rutherford) Black. She resided in the Corning, N.Y. area until May 1946, when she married Nicholas Gangemi and moved to Hornell. She resided in Groton from 2014 until moving to Cortland earlier this year.
While living in Hornell, Betty was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and had been a communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church and later St. Ann's Church. For many years she served as bookkeeper for Nick's Mobile, a service station owned and operated by her husband, Nick.
In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and belonged to a women's bowling league and also a "couples' league," playing with her husband, Nick. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas, on Aug. 23, 2012. She was also predeceased by her parents; by two brothers, Robert Black and Theodore Black of Corning; and a sister, Eleanor (Black, Bliss) Harrau of Lawrenceville, Pa.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Stephen) Gobel of Cortland; and two grandsons, Eric Gobel of Chicago, Ill. and Andrew (Marisa) Gobel of Homer, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
At Betty's request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to St Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019