ANDOVER - Elizabeth J. Porter died Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) as a result of a vehicle accident.
Lisa was born on April 11, 1965 in Niagara Falls to Edward and Margie (Mingus) Pawlak. On May 27, 1988 she married her heart's love Bernard H. "Bernie" Porter, who preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2017. She was employed as a supervisor at Saxon Glass Technologies in Alfred.
Lisa is survived by her children, Robert E. Porter (Kristin Fahs) of Andover and Ashley E. Porter (Daniel Nybeck) of Corning; granddaughters, Arieanna Elizabeth Porter of Andover and Brynna Kay Nevol of Corning; uncles, John Mingus of Grand Island and Rich (Mary) Pawlak of Niagara Falls; cousins, Raetina Pawlak of North Tonawanda and Randy Pawlak of Niagara Falls; her in-laws Beverly and Ronald Porter of Niagara Falls; and dear friend Kodiak, her beloved German Shepherd.
Along with her parents and her husband, Lisa was predeceased by her brothers, Edward Michael Pawlak and David Walter Pawlak. She was very close to her father and Lisa's brothers doted on her which was evidence of their extremely caring and loving relationship.
Lisa was a true animal-lover with a place in her heart for horses and ponies, fish, chickens and roosters, a cat, two dogs, and even tree frogs. Being outdoors was a balm to her and she had a green thumb, noticeable in her abundant gardening. Being outdoors was a theme even for vacations as she enjoyed going to the lake and camping; she especially enjoyed Allegany Park.
These were the best of the times that she and Bernie shared together.
Lisa was one to keep things constant. She kept her children's bedrooms as they left them as she didn't have the heart to erase their impressions from her home, which was her sanctuary and peace.
Love describes Lisa's character. She adored her granddaughters and was hard pressed to ever tell them "No." She was a very friendly and outgoing personality who loved her friends well.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover followed by her funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Christian Mattison of the First Presbyterian Church of Andover officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019