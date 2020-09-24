WELLSVILLE - Elizabeth M. "Bette" Burger, 98, of Wellsville, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born Oct. 19, 1921, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Isaac and Margaret "Maggie" Gourlay Glendenning.
On April 15, 1943, in Wellsville, she married John R. "Jack" Burger, who predeceased her on Nov. 23, 1994.
A 1939 graduate of Wellsville High School, she was employed by Worthington during World War II. Bette was a long-time member of the Christian Temple, now Grace United Church, Wellsville. She resided on Breckenridge Avenue for over 60 years. She was very interested and knowledgeable throughout her life in the many current topics of the day, while still finding time to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries with an appropriate card for family members and friends. Her family is grateful to her wonderful neighbors, caregivers, and service providers who have been so helpful and kind to her in her twilight years.
Surviving are a son, David B. (Dierdre) Burger of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Eric (Katherine) Burger of Longmont, CO, Joshua (Elizabeth) Burger of Amherst, MA, and Sarah (David) Canter of Cave Creek, AZ; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Bonnie Hastings of Camillus, N.Y., Brenda (Len) Brown of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sandra Kenyon of Genesee, Pa., and Sharon (Richard) Brooks of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and nephews, Robert (Lori) Burger of Haw River, NC and Dale (Claudia) Burger of Daytona Beach, Fla.
In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Swarthout and Helen Malcolm.
A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for October 2021 to coincide with Bette's 100th birthday.
Arrangements will be announced by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895; or to Meals on Wheels, Allegany County Office for the Aging, 6085 State Route 19N, Belmont, N.Y. 14813.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.