BELFAST - Elnora M. Vincent Jennings Dowd, 91, of Belfast, died Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Born Dec. 8, 1927 in the Town of Allen, she was the daughter of Frederick and Daisy (Behrens) Vincent. On Nov. 6, 1948 she married Milton E Jennings, who predeceased her in April 1995. In May 1999 she married Edward Dowd, who passed away in August 2009.
Elnora graduated from Fillmore High School. She moved to Belfast after her marriage to Milton and became a very active member of the community. Elnora was a member of the Belfast United Methodist Church and Belfast Fireman's Auxiliary, organizing Swiss Steak Dinners for the church over many years. She was very active in Grange both at a local and state level. Elnora served on the Allegany County Fair Association board, supervising the commercial display building.
Elnora worked at the former Harris Grocery Store in Angelica for over 20 years and was loved by all of her customers. She also served on the Board of Elections for the Town of Belfast for most of her life.
Surviving Elnora are her loving family, a son, David E (Margo) Jennings of Belfast; and her daughters, Mrs. Karen (Rick) Snyder of Trinity, Fla., and Mrs. Kathy (Paul) Taylor of Marion, N.C. Her grandchildren, Randy Jennings of Fort Wayne, IN, Darcy (Rick) Ralyea of Chalfont Pa., Robyn Baldeck of Scottsville, N.Y., Sherry (Rob) Durfee of SLC, UT., David (Angie) Beckwith of West Jordan, UT., Katelyn (David) Murr of Glenshaw, Pa. and Kelly Snyder of Germantown, MD, Jason Taylor of Oswego, N.Y. and Scott (Corey) Taylor of Sioux Falls, SD. She has 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a brother-in-law, Howard (Arlene) Jennings of Olney, MD, and sister-in-law, Sally Miller of New Port Richey, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Elnora was predeceased by her husbands and by her daughter, Doris M Jennings Beckwith and a son, Lynn H Jennings, and two sisters.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Brown and Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., in Angelica. There will be a Memorial Service conducted by the Pomona Grange at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at the Belfast United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with Pastor Craig Buelow officiating.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorials may be made to the Belfast Volunteer Fire Department or the Belfast United Methodist Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019