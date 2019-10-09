|
|
ANDOVER - Elsie A. Swartz, 74, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Swartz was born in Nyack on June 13, 1945 to Herman A. and Marie E. (Mills) Koehler. She was a 1963 graduate of Greenwood Central School. On June 10, 1967, Elsie married Donald F. Swartz, who survives.
Elsie received her bachelor's degree at Alfred State and obtained her Master's Degree in Music Education at SUNY Fredonia. Her first teaching position was in Troupsburg, where she taught music for three years. After that, she transferred to Wellsville Central Schools where she remained as a music teacher for 40 years, retiring in 2009.
Along with her husband of 52 years, Elsie is survived by her children, Stacey A. Swartz (Rick Clark) of New Market, Md., Kelli (Butch) Niedermaier of Hartsville, and Steven (Alisa) Swartz of Andover; her sisters, June Jennings of Watkins Glen and Kathy Walker (Richard Chamness) of Bradenton, Fla.; her brother, Ken (Karen) Koehler of Greenwood; grandchildren, Alexis Niedermaier, Heather Niedermaier, Logan Clark, Gunner Swartz, Kelsie Niedermaier, Dylan Clark and Kohler Niedermaier; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elsie was a talented musician who could play any instrument. Her favorites were the violin, which she began at age four, the trumpet and the French horn. Elsie was a member of the original Greenwood Central Trumpet Trio, where she played first chair. In the late 1980s Elsie was inducted into the Mighty St. Joe's Drum and Bugle Corps and holds the honor of the first woman inductee into their midst. She was honored to serve as a line director which required her to direct a section of the corps. The Mighty St. Joe's traveled extensively to various venues such as Plymouth Rock and Baltimore, often with the honor of opening shows and events.
During her teaching career, Elsie was known for finding and keeping instruments on hand so that any child who wanted to play would have an instrument without the financial obstacle.
Elsie loved animals, especially horses, miniature donkeys, dogs and cats. She spent many fun hours snowmobiling and four wheeling with her husband. They also enjoyed watching football together. Her children credit her with giving them a solid upbringing, loving them unconditionally while running a tight ship.
Elsie spent most of her life as a Bills fan. Her son Steven is credited with converting her to a Steelers fan following an amazing experience at a Steeler game in Pittsburgh and experiencing Steeler Nation first hand.
Visitation will be held on Saturday (Oct. 12) from noon-2 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover with a short service at 2 followed by a celebration of life gathering at Elsie's home. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elsie's name may be made to the Wellsville Music Boosters, C/O Jeff Joslyn, 126 W. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895, or to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019