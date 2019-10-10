|
SPRINGWATER - Emil F. Hosenfeld, 91, passed away Monday morning (Oct. 7, 2019) at his daughter's home in Rochester. Emil was born Aug. 29, 1928 in Rochester, the son of Emil A. and Catherine (Resch) Hosenfeld.
Emil grew up in Rochester and was a 1946 graduate of Aquinas High School. He also attended New York University. Emil served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in March of 1953. Emil and Betty Amato (Galton) were married Dec. 31, 1973 and together celebrated over 44 years of marriage prior to Betty passing away in December of 2018.
Emil was self-employed as a wood worker and antique dealer. Hosenfeld Products was his business name and he also owned and operated a Flea Market and the Four Corners Shop in Springwater. Emil was a community oriented person as evidenced by his participation in different organizations. He was a volunteer fireman; ambulance company member; town councilman; assessor; water superintendent; and a member of the Springwater American Legion. His hobbies were many as well as he enjoyed music, especially playing piano and writing; crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Emil loved woodworking and wheeling and dealing whenever possible. He enjoyed being around family, friends, having fun and making people laugh! He will be dearly missed by his family and friends!
Emil was pre-deceased by his parents, Emil A. and Catherine Hosenfeld; his wife of over 44 years, Betty Hosenfeld; his brother, Carl Hosenfeld; and two sisters, Jean Farmen and Dorothy Curran.
He is survived by his children, William (Bonnie) Galton of Wayland and Tiffany (Matthew) Marialke of Rochester; his grandchildren, Billie Jo (Greg) Mullen, Barbra (Matthew) Johnson, Beriah (Ashleigh) Galton, and Lillian, Jacob and Hannah Marialke; his great-grandchildren, Zach, Brett, Madison, Makayla, Savannah, Lakota, Grayson, Jordan and Logan; and his great-great-granddaughter, Ireland; his sister, Flora Hosenfeld of Rochester; along with several nieces and nephews.
Emil's family and friends are invited to call Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Emil's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal prayers, military honors and interment will take place immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland.
Contributions in memory of Emil F. Hosenfeld may be made to Golisano Children's Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital, 150 Crittenden Boulevard, Rochester, N.Y. 14642.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019