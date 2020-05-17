Home

Emilie R. Harold Obituary
Emilie R. Harold, 85, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Hornell, died May 2, 2020 at the Tidewell Hospice House following a long illness.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood of Florida and Martha Harold of Pierce, Col.; six grandchildren, including Hannah Beyler and Nathan Beyler; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Services for Emilie are being provided by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla.

A complete obituary may be found at nationalcremation.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 17, 2020
