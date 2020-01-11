|
GREENWOOD/HORNELL, N.Y. - Eric C. Ford, 51, of 3997 Fenton Ave., Greenwood, died unexpectedly Monday evening (Jan. 6, 2020) at St. James Hospital, where he had been taken after being stricken atd home.
Born in Fayetteville, NC on April 12, 1968, he was the son of Robert and Sharon (Springer) Ford.
Eric grew up and resided in several places in California, primarily living in Riverside, CA, where he attended Riverside High School.
Moving to New York State in 1998, he lived for a time in Avoca, Bath, South Corning, Canisteo and for the past two years has resided in Greenwood.
While living in Bath, Eric served as a bouncer for several local bars. He served as a driver for Rensenbeger Transport in New York State and also worked as a welder for Mercury Aircraft in Bath.
Throughout his adult life, Eric enjoyed riding motorcycles and had traveled by motorcycle throughout the United States. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed classic cars and watching TV shows about building and restoring classic cars. Eric loved listening to music and especially enjoyed classic rock and country music.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sister.
Eric was married Oct. 8, 2011 to the former Tammy Davis who survives. Also surviving are his son, Micheal Ford of Greenwood; his daughter, Cassandra Losaw of Canisteo; his step-sons, Shane Davis of Greenwood; Andrew Webster, Joshua Webster and Dylan Webster; two brothers, Robert Ford of California and John Youngs of Bath; and his half-brother, David of New Mexico; several nieces and nephews.
At Eric's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Eric's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Fund, Greenwood, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020