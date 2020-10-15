HORNELL - Ernest Lee Myers, 70, of Taylor Street, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Hornell, Oct. 1, 1950, the son of Frank Claude and Marjorie Peck Myers, he had spent his entire life in Hornell. He was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had been employed as a carpenter for several unions as well as being self employed.
Ernest will be remembered as a gifted musician, having been a lead guitarist for Crossroads, and Pegasus bands.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as nine siblings.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Hurlburt Myers of Hornell; three daughters, Misti Bleu (Joe) Carbone of Hartsville, Ashley M. Myers of Hornell and Ashley L.A. Myers, also of Hornell; three sons, Zachary Myers, Adam Wing and Markus Wing, all of Hornell; his brothers, Dahl (Susan) Flynn of Hornell, Rick ( Sandra) Myers of Hartsville and Patrick Moore of Corning; five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell. The family will observe a private service.
