1/1
Ernest Lee Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - Ernest Lee Myers, 70, of Taylor Street, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Hornell, Oct. 1, 1950, the son of Frank Claude and Marjorie Peck Myers, he had spent his entire life in Hornell. He was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had been employed as a carpenter for several unions as well as being self employed.

Ernest will be remembered as a gifted musician, having been a lead guitarist for Crossroads, and Pegasus bands.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as nine siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Hurlburt Myers of Hornell; three daughters, Misti Bleu (Joe) Carbone of Hartsville, Ashley M. Myers of Hornell and Ashley L.A. Myers, also of Hornell; three sons, Zachary Myers, Adam Wing and Markus Wing, all of Hornell; his brothers, Dahl (Susan) Flynn of Hornell, Rick ( Sandra) Myers of Hartsville and Patrick Moore of Corning; five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell. The family will observe a private service.

PLEASE NOTE: THE FUNERAL HOME WILL BE OBSERVING ALL COVID-19 GUIDELINES. ALL ATTENDEES AT THE FUNERAL HOME MUST WEAR A FACE MASK WHILE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. THERE IS A MAXIMUM OF 30 PEOPLE THAT CAN OCCUPY THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. WE MAY REQUEST YOU TO WAIT OUTSIDE WHEN THE OCCUPANCY LIMIT IS REACHED.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved