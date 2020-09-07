1/1
Esther B. Rexford
GREENWOOD - Esther B. Rexford, 94, of Hollywood Boulevard, passed away Sunday morning (Sept. 6, 2020) at her home.

Esther was born April 12, 1926 in Sabinsville, Pa. to the late Dight and Letah (Hackett) Balch.

Esther graduated from Arnot-Ogden Nursing School and worked for many years as a registered nurse at Wellsboro and Corning Hospitals. She was a long-standing member of the Tuscarora Baptist Church and attended Canisteo Wesleyan Church in recent years.

On Dec. 31, 1948 in Sabinsville, she married Robert James Rexford; they were married for nearly 62 years until his passing in 2010. She was also predeceased by her brother, Vernon Balch; a sister, Aileen Balch Leach; and a great-grandson, Ryan Mills.

Esther is survived by her five children: James (Wendy) Rexford of Greenwood, Elaine (Harold) English of Lindley, Susan (Greg) Keefer of Purcellville, Va., Marsha Rexford of Charlotte, N.C. and Gary (Karen) Rexford of Savona; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Lynn (Sally) Balch of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public calling hours or service. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church. Burial will be in the Sabinsville Cemetery, Sabinsville, Pa.

Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to either the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 441 Cook Road, Addison, N.Y. 14801 or the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-4552
