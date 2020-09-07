GREENWOOD - Esther B. Rexford, 94, of Hollywood Boulevard, passed away Sunday morning (Sept. 6, 2020) at her home.
Esther was born April 12, 1926 in Sabinsville, Pa. to the late Dight and Letah (Hackett) Balch.
Esther graduated from Arnot-Ogden Nursing School and worked for many years as a registered nurse at Wellsboro and Corning Hospitals. She was a long-standing member of the Tuscarora Baptist Church and attended Canisteo Wesleyan Church in recent years.
On Dec. 31, 1948 in Sabinsville, she married Robert James Rexford; they were married for nearly 62 years until his passing in 2010. She was also predeceased by her brother, Vernon Balch; a sister, Aileen Balch Leach; and a great-grandson, Ryan Mills.
Esther is survived by her five children: James (Wendy) Rexford of Greenwood, Elaine (Harold) English of Lindley, Susan (Greg) Keefer of Purcellville, Va., Marsha Rexford of Charlotte, N.C. and Gary (Karen) Rexford of Savona; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Lynn (Sally) Balch of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours or service. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church. Burial will be in the Sabinsville Cemetery, Sabinsville, Pa.
Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to either the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 441 Cook Road, Addison, N.Y. 14801 or the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
