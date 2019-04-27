|
|
DANSVILLE - Ethel DeLeon Miller, 91, passed away late Wednesday evening (April 24, 2019) at the Vincent House following an illness.
She was born in Boston, Mass., on June 19, 1927, a daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Sanborn) DeLeon. On May 19, 1951, she was married to George Miller, who predeceased her in 2002. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor Rogan and Ruthie Young; and her brothers, Raymond and Frankie DeLeon.
Ethel was a registered nurse who worked for the Bath VA, Noyes Memorial Hospital, and Tri-County OBGYN office. She stayed active with her nursing after retirement, volunteering at the Vincent House for over 15 years and participating in blood pressure clinics. She was a devoted Communicant of St. Mary's Church of Dansville. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Brae Burn Women's Golf League.
Surviving Ethel are her daughters, Susan (John) Keysaw, Anne (Jeff) Shaver; and her grandchildren, Dustin and Dillon Shaver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 40 Elizabeth St., Dansville, NY. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials the Vincent House, P.O. Box 566, Wayland, NY 14572
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019