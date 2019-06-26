Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Yorks Corners Cemetery
Yorks Corners, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Corners Mennonite Church
Yorks Corners, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Yorks Corners Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel (Newcomer) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel (Newcomer) Miller Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Ethel Newcomer Miller, 95, of Wellsville, N.Y., formerly of Ulysses, Pa., died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.

Born July 9, 1923, in Mt. Joy, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter S. and Esther Ruth Hersh Newcomer. On May 20, 1944, in Mt. Joy, she married Alvin B. Miller, who predeceased her on Sept. 20, 2012.

She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Ulysses for many years. Ethel was a woman of gracious hospitality and deep, quiet, life-shaping faith in her Lord. She was a member of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church and served as a volunteer at Penn York Camp & Retreat Center in Ulysses.

Surviving are three sons, Donald N. (Jeanette) Miller of Ulysses, Eugene N. (Sharon) Miller of Wellsville, and Harold N. (Karen) Miller of Broadway, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gehman of Ulysses; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Joy Miller; and two brothers, Benjamin Newcomer and Jay Newcomer.

A graveside committal service will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Yorks Corners Cemetery, Yorks Corners, N.Y. Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, Yorks Corners, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon, with services following at noon. Her three sons, who are pastors, will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Penn-York Camp, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses, Pa. 16948 or Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 County Road 29, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Pa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now