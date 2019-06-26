|
WELLSVILLE - Ethel Newcomer Miller, 95, of Wellsville, N.Y., formerly of Ulysses, Pa., died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.
Born July 9, 1923, in Mt. Joy, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter S. and Esther Ruth Hersh Newcomer. On May 20, 1944, in Mt. Joy, she married Alvin B. Miller, who predeceased her on Sept. 20, 2012.
She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Ulysses for many years. Ethel was a woman of gracious hospitality and deep, quiet, life-shaping faith in her Lord. She was a member of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church and served as a volunteer at Penn York Camp & Retreat Center in Ulysses.
Surviving are three sons, Donald N. (Jeanette) Miller of Ulysses, Eugene N. (Sharon) Miller of Wellsville, and Harold N. (Karen) Miller of Broadway, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gehman of Ulysses; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Joy Miller; and two brothers, Benjamin Newcomer and Jay Newcomer.
A graveside committal service will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Yorks Corners Cemetery, Yorks Corners, N.Y. Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, Yorks Corners, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon, with services following at noon. Her three sons, who are pastors, will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Penn-York Camp, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses, Pa. 16948 or Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 County Road 29, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Pa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 26, 2019