GREENWOOD - Eugene Albert Baker passed away November 11, 2020. Eugene was born on March 14, 1933 in Jasper, N.Y. to the late Albert and Addie Baker. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lyle G. Baker, and His sister Ila M. Hoyt Wood. He is survived by his sister Lyla Hoyt and his nieces and nephews. Nephews: Robert (Joanne) Hoyt of Graycourt, S.C., Wyman (Marrianne) Hoyt, Jr. of Northumberland, PA. Ronald (Denise) Hoyt of Arkport, NY, Bradley (Gina) Hoyt of Greenwood, NY, Roger Hoyt of Andover, N.Y., Brian (Kathy) Hoyt of Wolcott, N.Y., Jerry Baker, Albert Baker of Alfred, Nieces, Carrie (Ron) Holt of Knoxville, TN. And Shirley Baker White of NY. Eugene also had many Great Nieces and Nephews and Great Great nieces and nephews.
Eugene had a hard work ethic and was employed for many years at the Greenwood Agway. When the Greenwood Agway Division closed he transferred to the Canisteo Agway.
Gene could be found on many Summer Days mowing the lawns of the elderly residents of Greenwood and during the Winter months, shoveling snow from driveways, sidewalks, and porches. He took all of his jobs very serious and did those jobs to help better peoples lives in Greenwood.
Uncle Gene was a permanent fixture in our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him for the one of a kind man he was.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuineralhomes.com
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
There will be no calling hours. The family will be observing a private funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family requests that friends wishing, may make contributions to the Greenwood Fire Department.