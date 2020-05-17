|
PERKINSVILLE/FARMINGTON - Eugene J. Snyder, 84, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday (May 14, 2020).
Eugene was born Oct. 8, 1935 in Wayland the son of Julius and Emma (Dries) Snyder. He grew up in Perkinsville and remained there most of his life. Upon returning from the south in 2013 he moved to the Farmington area. Eugene and Janet Caron were married Sept. 19, 1970 and have celebrated over 50 years together. Eugene was a welder at Foster Wheeler for well over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Eugene was pre-deceased by his parents, Julius and Emma Snyder; his mother-in-law Eunice Recktenwald; his daughter-in-law, Doreen Snyner; his brother-in-law, Dean Caron; and his great-granddaughter, Audriana Panipinto.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Snyder of Farmington; his children, Richard Snyder of Florida, Ronald Snyder (Deb Howe) of Dansville, Julie (Scott) Garrett of Silver Springs, Michael Garrett (Ashley Morgan) of Batavia, Eugene Snyder of Florida and Darrell Snyder of Perkinsville; his grandchildren, Erika Shepard (Tim Panipinto), Tiffany Shepard (Justin Sudore), Derrick (Brittany) Snyder, Elizabeth (Matt) Coop, Samantha (Brandon) Burns, Ryan Snyder (Reanne Hurd) and Owen Snyder; his father-in-law, Eugene Recktenwald; several great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A funeral service will take place once the state has lifted the restrictions. Eugene and his family have been assisted by the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Contributions in memory of Eugene J. Snyder may be made to the / , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 17, 2020