|
|
HORNELL - Evalena Mae Slaght, 82, a resident of Elcor Nursing Facility in Horseheads, N.Y., formerly of Hornell, died Monday evening (Feb. 24, 2020) at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, following a long illness.
A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born Aug. 4, 1937, and was the daughter of Charles and Ida (Lounsberry) Slaght. She lived in Horseheads for the past 1 ½ years.
For many years, Evalena resided at the Steuben ARC residence on Vanscoter Street, Hornell. She was always very kind and was loved by everyone. Her favorite color was pink and she enjoyed collecting watches (usually with pink watchbands) and stuffed animals. Evalena loved watching TV, especially the Food Network and the Hallmark Channel. She spent time solving math problems in her workbook and her on her calculator and also enjoyed spending time knitting and going to the hairdresser. Evalena often spoke highly of her younger years with her brothers and her friends, growing up on Conklin Street in Hornell.
In addition to her parents, Evalena was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey Slaght and Robert Slaght.
Surviving are two brothers, Charles Slaght of Webster and Thomas Slaght of Elmira; nieces and nephews.
At Evalena's request there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service was held on Saturday at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial was in Hope Cemetery, Hornell, N.Y.
Evalena's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to ARC of Steuben, 1 ARC Way, Bath, N.Y. 14810.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020