Evelyn J. Strong
WELLSVILLE - Evelyn J. Strong, 80, of Wellsville Manor Care Center and formerly of Castle Creek and Binghamton, passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

Born in Woodhull, NY on October 4, 1939, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Kendall and Maggie Stickles Smith. She was a 1957 graduate of Woodhull High School. Following high school, Evelyn attended the Hornell Business School.

Evelyn went to work as a bookkeeper for the Elmira News Company after finishing business school. She was employed there until such time as she married her husband, Charles R. Strong on Aug. 4, 1973. Following their marriage, they built a home in Castle Creek and Evelyn was able to stay home and take care of her home and husband. They attended the Castle Creek Baptist Church. Charles preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1998.

Evelyn eventually returned to Steuben County and became a resident of Wellsville Manor in 2015 after living in Canisteo and Avoca.

She is survived by her siblings, Madeline Mead of Mexico, NY, Joann (James) Holden of Addison, NY, Duane (Jean) Smith of Mount Holly, PA, Elaine Lampe of Olean, NY, Diane Greish of Woodhull, NY and Robert Smith of Woodhull, NY. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.

Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
