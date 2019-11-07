|
NUNDA - Evelyn Louise Gross, 85, passed away early Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris.
She was born in Hornell on Feb. 23, 1934, a daughter of the late James and Laura (Houghtaling) Houghtaling. She was a graduate of Hornell High School in 1952. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Elnora Watson and James Houghtaling.
On Jan. 31, 1959 she was married to William Gross, who survives.
Evelyn worked for the Keshequa Central School District in the middle/high school cafeteria for 35 years and Rochester Telephone as an operator for 13 years. In her free time she enjoyed traveling, making floral arrangements, ceramics, coloring black and white photographs, painting and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bill is her daughter, Jennifer Gross; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville.
Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019