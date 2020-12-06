WAYLAND - Evelyn R. Cheshier, 92, passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Vincent House in Wayland.



Evelyn was born Oct. 9, 1928 in Hornell, a daughter of Robert and Ada (Boss) Canfield. Evelyn was a retired teacher from Wayland Central School after 30 years of service in 1984. She married Jesse A. Cheshier on July 15, 1950; he predeceased her on Nov. 21, 2018.



Evelyn attended the Wayland United Methodist Church; she also was a member of the Wayland Lowell Club, the Wayland-Cohocton Retired Teacher's Association and the local Gourmet Club. At at 85 years of age, she still volunteered at a local nursing home.



She enjoyed reading, shopping, cooking and spending time with her granddaughter, Danyelle (Tom) Westbrook and great-grandsons, Andrew and Ryan. She loved the beach and all her friends at "Moontide" in Florida; walking with and spending time with her friend and confidant "Pinky", and having dinner at Scovill's Grill with her friends.



She is survived by her sons, Gregory Cheshier and Barry (JoAnn) Cheshier; one granddaughter, Danyelle (Tom) Westbrook; two great-grandsons, Andrew and Ryan Westbrook; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Monday at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Village Cemetery, Wayland.



Contributions may be made to the Vincent House, PO Box 566, Wayland, N.Y. 14572.

