HORNELL - Felicia J. Rohalla, 95, formerly of 79 Elizabeth St., Hornell, died Sunday morning (June 2, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility where she had resided for the past two years.



A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born April 19, 1924, and was the daughter of Giacomo and Jenny (Armetta) Grillo.



Felicia was a graduate of St. Ann's School and attended Hornell High School. She was employed for 26 years at the former Merrill Hosiery and for 10 years at the former Huguets Textile Corporation. She also worked at several restaurants in Hornell, including the Sun Set Inn, the Ponce DeLeon and the Big Elms Restaurant.



Felicia was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She was a member of the Ladies of Columbus for many years. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing the NYS Lottery. In 1985, she was rewarded when she won $25,000 playing "Instant Lotto."



She was married in 1968 to Walter Rohalla who died in 1969. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Grillo and Joseph Grillo; and two sisters, Rosemary Lombardy and Mary Diaello; two brothers-in-law, Tony Diaello and Donald Lombardy.



Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Jane Grillo of Hornell and Shirley Grillo of Belmont, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.



The family of Felicia J. Rohalla will receive friends on Friday from 3-5 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 5 p.m. with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Felicia's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Academy, PO Box 446, Hornell, N.Y. 14943. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 4, 2019