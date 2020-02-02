|
HORNELL - Fernand J. "Fern" Estey, 87, of The Woodlands, formerly of Arkport, passed away Saturday morning (Feb. 1, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell.
A funeral service will be held in her memory in the spring. A complete obituary will appear later announcing the time and date of the service.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Fernand J. "Fern" Estey.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020