Filippo (Phil) G. Coletta went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Leroy, N.Y. on Nov. 4, 1934. The son of Luigi and Rose (Cipolla) Coletta.



Phil grew up in Hornell, N.Y. He had a passion for photography at an early age. He was able to take pictures for the United States Air Force when he enlisted at age 17. Then went on to NYC to study art and photography.



Later he opened up his own photography studio in Hornell specializing in portraits. His love of photography led to his profession in optics and worked for Elgeet, Ednalite, Ilex Optical and retired from JML Optical. Throughout his life he always had a camera with him to take photos of his family and special events.



He will always be remembered for his willingness to help and teach his friends and family.



He is survived by his children, Rose (Joseph) Hart, Gina (Rick) Gagliardi, and Louis Coletta; sister, Bridget Coletta; brothers, Julius and Guy Coletta; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friends.



He was predeceased by his parents and wife Dorothea (Bancroft) Coletta.



You always knew Phil was coming; you could hear him whistling nearby.



Private service and interment at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice.

