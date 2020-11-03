1/1
Filippo G. (Phil) Coletta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filippo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Filippo (Phil) G. Coletta went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Leroy, N.Y. on Nov. 4, 1934. The son of Luigi and Rose (Cipolla) Coletta.

Phil grew up in Hornell, N.Y. He had a passion for photography at an early age. He was able to take pictures for the United States Air Force when he enlisted at age 17. Then went on to NYC to study art and photography.

Later he opened up his own photography studio in Hornell specializing in portraits. His love of photography led to his profession in optics and worked for Elgeet, Ednalite, Ilex Optical and retired from JML Optical. Throughout his life he always had a camera with him to take photos of his family and special events.

He will always be remembered for his willingness to help and teach his friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Rose (Joseph) Hart, Gina (Rick) Gagliardi, and Louis Coletta; sister, Bridget Coletta; brothers, Julius and Guy Coletta; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and wife Dorothea (Bancroft) Coletta.

You always knew Phil was coming; you could hear him whistling nearby.

Private service and interment at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved