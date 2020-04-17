|
HORNELL - On April 11, 2020 our family lost their Social Butterfly, our Mom and Grandma, Florence Ester (Dodge) Green at 93 years old.
She died of Coronavirus at Hornell Gardens. She formally lived on Albion Street.
Florence was born on Oct. 1, 1926 in Andover, N.Y. to John and Ester (Orvis) Dodge, and grew up on the family farm and attended Andover Central School.
She was married Aug. 19, 1951 to Fredrick R. Green, who predeceased her in 2009.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Eberline of Fayetteville, N.C. and Tammy (Ted) Jones of Arkport. Three sons, Robert (Wende), Jim (Patti) and John (Sue) Green, all of Hornell. Nine grandchildren, Paul, Kim, Mike, Tarah, Tony, Jessica, Jeremy, Brian, Bekah; and several great grandchildren. A nephew and niece, Dan Dodge and Deanna Westbrook and two cousins, Dorothy Clark and Ruth Easterbrooks of Hornell.
Besides her husband, Florence was predeceased by her son-in-law, Fred Eberline; her sister, Jenny; and two brothers, Harold and Louis Dodge.
Florence loved to sew and crochet, and was an excellent cook. She was a member of the Hornell VFW Auxiliary.
Nothing pleased our mom more than family gatherings. Her family meant everything to her.
We want to thank everyone that took the time to stop at her room to visit and showed her such kindness.
Funeral arrangements are by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell. To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Florence will be buried at the Bath National Cemetery beside her husband.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020