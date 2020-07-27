HORNELL - Floyd Patrick Farley, 83, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening (July 26, 2020) at his home on Sharps Hill Road (Town of Fremont).
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday (July 30, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING.
Friends are invited to join his family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday (July 31, 2020). THOSE ATTENDING WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
All the services will be live streamed and may be see either on the homepage of www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
or on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. for 30 days beginning at 10 a.m. Friday (July 31, 2020).
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to either St. Mary's Cemetery in care of Our Lady of the Valley Parish or to the Hornell Area Humane Society.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Spectator.