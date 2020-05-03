|
|
Forrest Raine Angela Neu entered into Eternal life on April 27, 2020 in Sweetwater, Texas.
Graveside Services for Forrest were held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Mitchell County Cemetery in Colorado City, Texas where she was laid to rest next to her grandpa. Services were officiated by Pastor James Williams.
Forrest is the daughter of Richard Neu and Maria Salazar. Even before being born Forrest was surrounded by love and affection from not only her family but the community. She was named after her great-grandfather, and her mother's cousin Angela Little. Though she did not get a chance to play golf it is almost certain it would have become a hobby of hers. And though she did not get a chance to cook it is certain that she would have become an excellent cook from her mom. She will remain in the hearts of her family forever.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joe Salazar; and her cousin, Talia Neu.
She is survived by her loving parents, Richard Neu and Maria Salazar of Colorado City; her siblings, Jake and Joseph Connell, Marcus (Marianna) and Laura Dodd of Big Spring; maternal grandmother, Isabel Salazar (Pablo Martinez) of Colorado City; her paternal grandparents, Daniel (Veronica) Neu of Hornell, N.Y., and Donna Mulhair of Canisteo, N.Y.; aunts and uncles, Marisol (Ray) Ryan, Isabel (Tristan) Vasquez, Joe (Cassandra) Salazar, James (Kimberly) Salazar, Gabriel (Glenda) Salazar, Craig Neu, Sr. and Ryan Neu; numerous cousins, other special relatives, and family friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the New Life Bible Ministries in Colorado City or the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 3, 2020