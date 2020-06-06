PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. - Frances B. Hoffman, 91, formerly of Howard, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Monday (June 1, 2020) at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh DeLoss Brooks and Isabelle (Todd) Brooks, husband, Donald Lavern Hoffman, eldest daughter Yvonne Hoffman, and brother, Walter Brooks.
She was survived by her four children, Donald L. Hoffman Jr. (Deb) of North Hornell, Glenda Hoffman of Avoca, Wayne Hoffman (Susan) of Clarksville, TN, Keith Hoffman (fiancé Lizzie) of Hornell; her brother, Everett (Elaine) Hoffman of Virginia; her 19 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 11 (soon to be 12) great, great grandchildren.
Frances was born in North Hornell on June 30, 1928, was raised in West Almond, N.Y., and was a graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School class of 1945. On Oct. 12, 1946, she married her husband Donald and they were happily married for 65 years. They moved to the town of Howard and worked alongside one another on their family farm where they raised their five children.
Frances was a lifelong member of the Towlesville Grange, enjoyed her membership with the Home Bureau, and led the girls of the Turnpiker's 4H club for eight years. After helping with the building process, Donald and Frances became lifelong members of The Friends of Howard Community Building. Frances faithfully attended the Hornell Gospel Center, and later transferred to the Wallace Wesleyan Church in 2015 when she moved to Prattsburgh. She practiced her faith by blessing multiple missions with her gift of sewing. Frances was devoted to loving her family and spent her extra time reading, gardening, and sewing.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Hoffman Family Cemetery in Burns, New York with Pastor Bill Spencer officiating.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be made to Family Life Ministries, 7634 County Road 14, Bath, N.Y. 14810.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.