HORNELL, N.Y. - Frances M. "Fran" Grillo, 99, formerly of 1260 North Maple Court, Hornell, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, following complications resulting from a heart attack. For the last five years she was a resident of Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility.
Born in Mount Morris, NY, on March 14, 1921, she was the daughter of Casimer & Ida (Andolina) Gervase. Fran resided in the Hornell area for the past 75 years.
Fran had been employed as food service manager of Alfred State College for about 10 years. She was a member of the Hornell Country Club where she had served on the board of directors. She also served as the Country Club Manager for 6 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church where she was active in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel. She was a member of the St. James Women's Auxiliary, a St. James volunteer, a member of R.S.V.P., and a former member of the AZB Sorority.
Fran enjoyed hiking, golf, knitting, quilting, and baking, but above all, she enjoyed the love of her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was married on June 22, 1946 to James J. Grillo who died on March 3, 1993. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, James Gervase, Carmen Gervase, Joseph Gervase & Sam Gervase; one sister, Ida Bonadonna; and her in-laws, Anna Galbo, Peter Grillo, Andy Grillo and Bettina Trapani. Fran was very close to her brother-in-law, Michael Bonadonna, and her sister-in-law, Vera Grillo, who also predeceased her.
Surviving are her two sons, James (Linda) Grillo of Hammondsport, NY, and Robert (Judy) Grillo of Arkport, NY; two grandsons, Tony (Monica) Grillo and Jay (Kristi Shaw) Grillo; one granddaughter, Michelle Grillo (Jesse Harper); six great grandchildren, Otis, Leo, Benjamin, Liliana, Maryn, and Bobby, along with many nieces and nephews. Fran leaves behind her special friend, Dottie Coddington.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at St. James Hospital and especially the staff at Elderwood who took such great care of their mother during her time there.
Due to the Corona Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Fran's family request that memorial contributions in her name be made to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, 3222 County Road 548, Hanceville, AL 35077, or the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2020