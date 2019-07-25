|
HORNELL - Francis D "Frannie" Hoffman, 76, of Hart Street, passed away Monday afternoon (July 22, 2019) at his home.
Born in Perkinsville, N.Y., Aug. 4, 1942, the son of Raymond R. and Mildred Taylor Hoffman, he grew up in Perkinsville and lived in Dansville and Hornell for the remainder of his lifetime.
Fran retired from Gunlocke in Wayland after 42 years of employment. He enjoyed growing his garden, listening to music and many long walks around town.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Mildred; his siblings, Bob, Paul, Frank, James, Dorothy, Lillian, Mary, Betty, and Helen.
He is survived by his children, Jeffery (Michelle) Hoffman of Massachusetts, Michele (Rob) Weaver of Michigan and Raymond (Eva) Hoffman of Hornell; his grandchildren, Ashley Hoffman, Brandon Hoffman, Kasey Weaver, Christina Weaver, Karsyn Hoffman, Stevie Danforth and Austin Claud; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Zoey and Edison; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Hoffman of Perkinsville and Helen Hoffman of Wayland; many nieces and nephews and his special cat, "Peppi".
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday (July 26, 2019) from 5 until 7 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. Friends wishing to send their condolences or remembrances may do so at www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @ brownpowersfh.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019