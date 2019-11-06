|
WAYLAND - Frank G. Lawrence passed away on Nov. 1, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Yohonn Lawrence; and son, Father William F. Lawrence.
Frank was born in Wayland, N.Y. on March 22, 1938 to Merton J. and Lillian Beman Lawrence.
Frank honorably served his country for a total of six years starting with Basic Training at Ft. Knox, TN; then to Ft. Bragg, NC for parachute and artillery training; on to Ft. Campbell, KY in the 101st Airborne. His paratrooper service was from 1957-1959. Frank's Army Reserve service was from 1959-1963.
Frank was employed for 35 years by AKZO Nobel, Retsof, N.Y.
Frank was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Lyle D. Lawrence.
Besides his loving wife, Laura, and son, William, he is survived by three siblings, Merton A. Lawrence, Picayune, MS, Lorna L. Lawrence, Auburn, Calif. and Norma E. Castine, Tewksbury, Mass.: sister-in-law, Beatrice M. Wilcox; and very special nephews Todd and Tim Wilcox; also, many nephews, nieces and cousins as well as favorite great nephew and nieces, Zachary, Julie and Bethany Wilcox.
Frank's family wishes to extend their sincere gratefulness to Todd Wilcox for his unending help, support and kindness during Frank's illness. Also, the family wants to thank Linda Yohon, Julie Wilcox and Patrick Flansburg for their caring and thoughtfulness.
Frank's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family.
Donations in his name may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., P.O. Box 566, Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019