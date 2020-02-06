|
CANISTEO - Franklin Roosevelt Nelson Sr., 64, of 51 North Hornell St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, after complications from Cancer.
Born in Boynton Beach, Florida, July 20, 1955, the son of Otis and Mary Lee (Rangers) Nelson, he was a High School Graduate from Delray Beach, had served in the US Army from 1979-1983, and had an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Corning Community College. He was a man of many talents. Franklin was a mechanic, cook, carpenter, certified nursing assistant, volunteer, and a child care provider.
He loved his grandchildren - they were his life. Franklin loved living in the moment, and was always compassionate about all that he did.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Seresa Tigner; and a brother, Otis Nelson.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ellen Milliner Nelson; daughter, Farrell (Mike) Monaghan, and their children, Kaylan, Carrrie, Mason, Seresa's children: Triniti, and Alyiah; his son Phillip (Renea) Nelson and their children: Tyana, Natasha, Christian, Trevontae, Jaedyn, Phaejone, Ottavious, his son Franklin Nelson Jr and his children: Mataya, Makel, Mariah, his daughter Sade (Joseph) Garcia and their children: Isaiah, and Nyla, and his daughter Nazarlyn Moss and her children: Akeria Burgess-Moss, AhKeem Morrow, Acaija Morrow; his siblings, Tilly Mae Nelson, John Edward Nelson, Patricia Nelson, Linda Nelson, Curtis Nelson, Joe Nathan Nelson, Mary Ann Nelson, and Christopher Nelson, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will be present 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries, 112 East Ave., in Hornell, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tyronne Hall officiating. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: His son Phillip Nelson to offset funeral expenses at 51 North Hornell St., Canisteo, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020