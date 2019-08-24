|
HORNELL - Frederick W. "Fred" Coogan, 63, of 6608 Beecher Road, Hornell, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning (Aug. 21, 2019) at his home.
Born in Hornell on Sept. 28, 1955, he was the son of Ralph and Pearl (Clark) Coogan.
Fred grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1973).
A resident of the Hornell area for most of his life, he owned and operated Fred Coogan Demolition & Construction. He was an expert in explosives and was licensed to demolish buildings with the use of dynamite. During his career, Fred was responsible for demolishing the Hornell Universalist Church on Church Street along with demolishing many homes and buildings, clearing the way for the St. James Mercy Hospital Expansion Project in the early 1990s. He was also a talented carpenter who built and remodeled many homes in the area. There was nothing that he couldn't fix!
Fred was raised Catholic and had been a member of St. Ann's Church. He loved the outdoors and truly enjoyed spending time with friends boating and skiing on Conesus Lake. He also had a deep love of animals and would often feed the wildlife surrounding his home, along with the neighbor's pets that would stop over for a snack.
Surviving are his fiancé, Diane Edwards; his brother, Ralph James "Jim" (Judy) Coogan of Conesus Lake; his sister, Teresa Jaycox of Almond; his nieces and nephews, Andrea Carty, Jamie Scalise, Tammy Hurlburt, Toni Boglev and Justin Jaycox; Diane's children, Elaine Melkioty, Kristina Rischar, Megan Melkioty, Daniel Edwards and David Edwards; along with several cousins.
A special "Thank You" to his cousins, Joseph, Brenda, Sherri, and Jacqueline who meant so much to him.
At Fred's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Fred's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, N.Y. 13790 in honor of his mother, Pearl Coogan.
