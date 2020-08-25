HORNELL - Freida L. Steffey, 86, formerly of Cleveland Avenue, passed away peacefully Sunday morning (August 23, 2020) at Hornell Gardens.
Freida was born April 21, 1934 in the town of Grove, to the late Harold and Gladys (Fox) Steffey. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School class of 1952 and received her BS degree from SUNY at Geneseo in 1956.
Freida taught in the Frewsburg, Canastota, Vestal and Arcade school districts and retired in 1989 after 33 years of teaching. She was a member of the Steuben County Retired Teachers Association where she served as a Friendly Service Worker. She was also a member of the Wyoming County Retired Teachers Association and the NYS Retired Teachers Association.
Prior to retirement, Freida had sung in various church choirs and community choruses. Upon retirement she moved to North Hornell where she volunteered in the Reading Department of the North Hornell Elementary School. She also volunteered her time to the United Way Campaign and the Public Relations Department of St. James Mercy Hospital.
Freida had been treasurer of the North Hornell Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary as well as registrar and treasurer of the Kanestio Valley Chapter of the NSDAR. She had been a member of the St. James Hospital Auxiliary, the Alfred-Hornell Branch of the American Association of the University Women, the Canisteo Historical Society, the Hornell Area Women's Republican Club and the Hartsville Senior Citizens.
Freida had served on the executive committee for the After "5" Club and had hosted several Friendship Bible Coffees in her home. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Hornell where she had served as Deacon, member of the women's Circle and participated in Christmas Bazaar craft workshops.
Freida is survived by a brother, Ted Steffey of Canisteo; sister-in-law, Carol Steffey of Hartsville; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Harold Steffey; and a sister, Margaret Carney.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Memorial contributions in Freida's name may be made to either the North Hornell Volunteer Fire Department, Maplewood Avenue, Hornell, N.Y. 14843; or to the United Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.