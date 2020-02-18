|
JAMESTOWN, N.C. - Garth Michael Murphy, 59, a resident of Jamestown, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020). He was born Dec. 27, 1960 in Providence, Rhode Island the son of the late John and Maureen (Babcock) Murphy of Hornell, N.Y. He spent his childhood and young adult years in Hornell. He graduated from Hornell High School in 1979. After college he moved to San Diego, Calif. and later to Jamestown, N.C.
Garth was a graduate of Florida State University and was a Database Administrator with SEI.
Garth was an honorable man that was always there for his friends and family. Garth was a loving father and husband who cared deeply for all those in his life. He was best known for his dry wit and ability to make people laugh. Garth had a deep passion for the Buffalo Bills, Florida State Football, and the science fiction and comic book industry.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Murphy of the home; his daughter, Regan Suzanne Murphy of the home and his brothers, Shawn Murphy of Hornell, David Murphy of Hornell, Andrew Murphy of California and Matthew Murphy of Virginia; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Garth's life will be on Feb. 29. Details to be provided at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations to Regan's college fund would be preferred. Donations can be made to paypal.me/reganm2017.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020