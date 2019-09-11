|
CANISTEO - Gary E. Cline, 74, formerly of Purdy Creek Road, in Hartsville, passed away Sunday evening (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath following an extended illness.
Gary was born March 29, 1945 in North Hornell to the late Shirley and Bernice (Spencer) Cline. He was a life-long resident of the Canisteo Valley and had worked for several years as a brakeman for the AKZO Salt Retsof Mining Co. in Retsof, N.Y.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman his whole life. Fishing was his main desire and passion and enjoyed his time at Black Lake and any other body of water with fish in it. He owned and operated "C's" Bait & Tackle Shop in Hartsville, but delighted in buying and selling mercantile throughout area flea markets.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Rosalie) Cline of Canisteo; two daughters, Kimberly (William) Pfitzenmaier and Marlaina (Jay) Bennett, all of Howard; and daughter-in-law, Tonya Cline of Canisteo; his 10 grandchildren, Linda (Allen) McGregor, Rebecca Cline, Kaylee (Jeff) Shoemaker, Brittany Pfitzenmaier, Alicia and Julie Cline, Ashlynn (Collin) McCloskey, Justin, Nolan and Ian Bennett; five great- grandchildren, Blake, Corbin, Allen, Bella and Wayne; as well as step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Gary A. Cline, Sr.; and grandson, Gary A. Cline, Jr.; and also a sister, Judith Burdick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo. Burial will be in the Cline Cemetery, Hartsville at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name made be made to a .
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019