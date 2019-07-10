|
|
HORNELL/ARKPORT, N.Y. - Gary J. Rauber, 64, of 8723 Emerson Road, Arkport, (Town of Almond) died early Monday morning (July 8, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.
At Gary's request there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a date, place and time to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Gary's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 10, 2019