Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
Gary J. Rauber

Gary J. Rauber Obituary
HORNELL/ARKPORT, N.Y. - Gary J. Rauber, 64, of 8723 Emerson Road, Arkport, (Town of Almond) died early Monday morning (July 8, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.

At Gary's request there will be no calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a date, place and time to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Gary's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 10, 2019
