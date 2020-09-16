HORNELL - Gary R. Packer, 59, of Grand Street, passed away suddenly Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at UR St James Hospital.
He was born at the old Bethesda Hospital on Dec. 22, 1960, the son of Walter H. Packer and Sybil Clark Packer Haley, and had graduated Hornell High School "Class of 1978". Gary had worked for M&K, Alstom, Bombardier, TTA, DYCO, and most recently owned Hornell Electronics. He really had a passion for electronics, and music and had also been a local DJ for years. Gary was a family man first and enjoyed being very social; accumulating a ton of friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter in1964; and his sister, Hope Packer in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Smith Packer, whom he married on May 3, 2008; his mother, Sybil Haley of Hornell; his son, Gabriel Packer of Hornel; two daughters, Kelsey (Tim) Clair of Hartsville, Hilary Packer of VA; two step-sons, Matthew Clark of Hornell, Daniel (Eva) Clark of Hornell; his brother, Robert G. (Pimjai) Haley of Thailand; his special aunt, Dorothy Clark of Hornell; three grandchildren, Grace, Olivia, and George; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a lot of friends.
The family will be present on Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) from 1-5 p.m. at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell. Please be advised a mask will be necessary and a capacity limit will also need to be followed. The family will observe a private funeral service with Pastor Michael Stephenson officiating.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of the donor's choice
, or the Hornell Alumni Association specifically "Class of 1978." Envelopes will be provided.