CANISTEO - Gary V. Harrison II, 40, longtime resident of Canisteo, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at his home in Almond.
Born in Hornell, July 30, 1979, the son of Gary and Salli Mehlenbacher Harrison, he was a graduate of Canisteo Central School. Active in scouting, he earned his eagle scout award. He had been employed at the former Do-It-Best Hardware in Hornell.
He was predeceased by his father; Gary Harrison, his maternal grandparents; Clyde and Velma Mehlenbacher, paternal grandparents; Frank and Betty Harrison and his uncles; "Rick" Harrison and Lewis Mehlenbacher.
He is survived by his mother; Salli Mehlenbacher of Hornell, his son; Spencer Harrison of Campbell, one sister, Sara Mehlenbacher of Hornell as well as four brothers; Brandon (Missy) Mehlenbacher of Hornell, Jerimiah Keddy of Pennsylvania, Mitchell Mehlenbacher of Hornell and Aaron Woodworth of Savannah, NY. Also surviving are 4 nephews, one niece, several cousins and special friends; Penny and Michael Houghtaling and Susan Ahearns.
To send a remembrance to the family please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralshomes.com or on Facebook at brownpowersfh.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
There will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Boy Scouts of America or to .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019