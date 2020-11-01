CANISTEO/COHOCTON - Genevieve "Genny" Feenaughty, 86, longtime resident of Canisteo, passed away on Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Cohocton..
Born in Hornell, April 19, 1934, the daughter of Kenneth and Mariam Hoxter Bowles, she had resided many years in Canisteo before moving to Arkport. She had resided in Cohocton the past four years.
Genny was a graduate of Canisteo Central School and had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the former Foote Nursing Home in Canisteo and later as a salesperson for the former Montgomery Ward Store and Sears Roebucks in Hornell.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Canisteo American Legion and a member of the Bath Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Genny enjoyed reading, yard sales and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert Feenaughty in 2006; an infant son, Kenneth Feenaughty; and her sisters, Ellie Cole in 2015 and Kathy Purcell in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Burgess of Cohocton; three sisters, Carolyn Bond of Georgia, Darlene Brown of Wellsville, and Marjorie Wehner of Cohocton; her grandchildren, Charlene Scott of South Carolina, Shauna Burgess of Cohocton, Ashley (Ben) Petteys of Arkport and Robert Sanford of Texas; great-grandchildren, Tyler Crate, Chantel Miller, Austin Miller, Vincent Miller, Treah Clemons, Shaunta Green, Zachary Green, Braydin Wing, Adaleigh Petteys, and Everleigh Petteys; and nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook at brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Anthony M. Cone, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., in Canisteo on Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) from noon until 2 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be held with Dr. Scott Anderson officiating. Committal services and burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends wishing may make contributions to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.