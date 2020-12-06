1/1
George W. Fronk
HORNELL - George W. Fronk, 83, of Wesley Avenue, passed away Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as a result of complications from surgery.

Born in Dansville, Dec. 6, 1936, the son of Adam and Alta Fronk, he had resided most of his life in Hornell. George had been employed for 15 years at Asplundh Tree Company before becoming employed by the former Acme Markets in Hornell. He later was employed by the former P&C Foods in Hornell prior to his retirement.

George will be remembered for his love of cars. He attended many car shows and has many trophies that he won for his cars in a variety of car shows. George always enjoyed volunteering his cars for all the parades in Hornell. His favorite car to show and own was his 1957 Ford Crown Victoria.

He was predeceased by his parents, several brothers and one sister.

Surviving are his wife; Leona Severance Fronk to whom he was married on Dec. 7, 1956, his daughter; Brenda Fronk of Hornell and his sons; Kenneth (Teri) Fronk of Savona and Richard (Donna) Fronk of Canisteo, five sisters, four grandchildren; Lindsey Fronk, Ken Fronk, Jennifer Fronk, and Jacob Fronk, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

The family will not be observing calling hours. A private funeral service will be held for the family with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery.

Friends wishing to remember George may consider a memorial contribution to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
