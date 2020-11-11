1/1
Gerald A. "Jerry" Adam
CANISTEO - Gerald "Jerry" A. Adam, 79, of Maple Street, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Canandaigua, June 8, 1941, the son of Milford and Mildred Hey Adam, he was a graduate of Middlesex Valley Central School in 1959 and received his associates degree in agriculture in 1961 from SUNY Canton.

Jerry and his wife, Elaine, moved to Canisteo about 1965. He was employed as manager of the former Agway in Canisteo and later as a sales representative for Agway Energy Products in Arkport.

Jerry was a great sports fan and will be remembered as an enthusiastic sports announcer for Radio WLEA in Hornell. He was a member and past president of the Canisteo Rotary Club, a scout representative for the club, a member of the Canisteo Village Planning Board for 20 years, and a member and trustee of the Canisteo Wesleyan Church. After retirement, Jerry and Elaine enjoyed spending winters in Lakeland, Florida, and Jerry continued to do so after Elaine's death in 2018. While in Florida, he was affiliated with Faith Wesleyan Church in Lakeland.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Elaine, his brother Milton Adam, and his son-in-law Richard J. Simons.

He is survived by his children Sandra (Joseph) Federico of Rushville, Michael (Suzanne) Adam of Howard and Karen Simons of Canisteo; his brother Clyde (Jean) Adam of Florida; his grandchildren Jessica (Joshua) Ferguson of Howard, Maria (Pavel) Boyuk of Almond, Caleb (Jessica) Adam of Canastota, Laura Simons, Lindsey Simons, Adam Simons all of Canisteo and seven great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being served by Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.

The family will be present to receive friends on Friday evening (Nov. 13, 2020) from 6 until 8 PM at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood Street in Canisteo where funeral services will be held on Saturday (Nov.14, 2020) at 10 AM. Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating. Burial will follow in Shuman Cemetery in Gorham, NY.

Friends wishing to remember Jerry are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood Street, Canisteo, NY 14823 or to Chambers Wesleyan Camp, 114 Campground Road, Beaver Dams, NY 14812.

Everyone attending the visiting hours or services at church must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
